Somerset music legends The Wurzels ready to perform at new music festival this weekend

Barrel & Bloom aims to showcase Somerset’s heritage with a weekend full of entertainment, craftsmanship, and family-friendly fun.

The festival will start on Saturday, May 10th with The Wurzels, who will set the tone for the weekend with their traditional foot-tapping line-up of songs.

Then on Sunday May 11th the festivities will continue with a family-friendly day of celebration when visitors will be able to enjoy cider tours and tastings, showcasing the finest local brews, alongside fantastic local food offerings. Sunday’s Somerset Day family fun day will see kids go free and adult tickets costing just £5.

Among the activities will be Somerset apple juice pressing demonstrations, Krazy Kev and a Dinky Dino show (with magic, comedy and more) plus Storytime in the Little Acorn Library, Craft activities with clay decorations, Festival flower crowns, design a Somerset flag, pot a plant or mix up magic potions, The Bloom Patch mud kitchen, water play, treasure digging and garden games plus puppet shows and a buzzing bumblebee trail. The restaurant will be open, serving carvery meals, along with a BBQ and a picnic cabin for lighter meals, cider, and live music from Billy Driscoll plus a local produce and artisan market. The Vagabonds Carnival club will also be helping with the event.

Jan Scott, Rich’s Cider director, says: “We are a family run business producing traditional farmhouse cider and farm pressed apple juice with locally harvested Somerset apples and are thrilled to be the headline partner of this exciting new event.”

“Whether you’re a cider enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a great way to celebrate Somerset Day, this festival promises something for everyone”.

Tickets are available here, priced from free to £28.