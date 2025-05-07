12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsSomerset music legends The Wurzels ready to perform at new music festival...
News

Somerset music legends The Wurzels ready to perform at new music festival this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: The Wurzels

The final countdown is underway to a new two-day festival at a cider farm near Highbridge to celebrate Somerset Day this coming weekend which is being headlined by Somerset music legends The Wurzels.

The first Barrel & Bloom Festival will make its debut at Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield on May 10th and 11th to celebrate the best of Somerset.

Barrel & Bloom aims to showcase Somerset’s heritage with a weekend full of entertainment, craftsmanship, and family-friendly fun.

The festival will start on Saturday, May 10th with The Wurzels, who will set the tone for the weekend with their traditional foot-tapping line-up of songs.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Rich's Cider near Highbridge

Among the activities will be Somerset apple juice pressing demonstrations, Krazy Kev and a Dinky Dino show (with magic, comedy and more) plus Storytime in the Little Acorn Library, Craft activities with clay decorations, Festival flower crowns, design a Somerset flag, pot a plant or mix up magic potions,  The Bloom Patch mud kitchen, water play, treasure digging and garden games plus puppet shows and a buzzing bumblebee trail.

The restaurant will be open, serving carvery meals, along with a BBQ and a picnic cabin for lighter meals, cider, and live music from Billy Driscoll plus a local produce and artisan market. The Vagabonds Carnival club will also be helping with the event.

Jan Scott, Rich’s Cider director, says: “We are a family run business producing traditional farmhouse cider and farm pressed apple juice with locally harvested Somerset apples and are thrilled to be the headline partner of this exciting new event.”

“Whether you’re a cider enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a great way to celebrate Somerset Day, this festival promises something for everyone”.

Tickets are available here, priced from free to £28.

Previous article
St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll announces series of Sunday afternoon events
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea artist opens new exhibition of her work at town’s Princess Theatre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.9 ° C
13.9 °
12.3 °
94 %
2kmh
89 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com