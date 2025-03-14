4.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Mar 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsSomerset music legends The Wurzels to lead new two-day music festival at...
NewsWhat's On

Somerset music legends The Wurzels to lead new two-day music festival at Rich’s Cider Farm

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: The Wurzels

Somerset music legends The Wurzels will lead a new two-day festival being held at a cider farm near Highbridge to celebrate Somerset Day.

The first Barrel & Bloom Festival will make its debut at Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield on May 10th and 11th to celebrate the best of Somerset.

Barrel & Bloom aims to showcase Somerset’s heritage with a weekend full of entertainment, craftsmanship, and family-friendly fun.

The festival will start on Saturday, May 10th with The Wurzels, who will set the tone for the weekend with their traditional foot-tapping line-up of songs.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Rich's Cider near Highbridge

There will be children’s activities to keep younger attendees entertained and an exciting lineup of live music from local bands and rising stars.

Jan Scott, Rich’s Cider director, says: “We are a family run business producing traditional farmhouse cider and farm pressed apple juice with locally harvested Somerset apples and are thrilled to be the headline partner of this exciting new event.”

“Whether you’re a cider enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a great way to celebrate Somerset Day, this festival promises something for everyone”.

Tickets are available here, priced from free to £28.

Previous article
Major milestone reached in construction of new Bridgwater Tidal Barrier with arrival of barge
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox welcomes investment in bus services for area

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
4.9 ° C
5 °
2.5 °
72 %
2.8kmh
12 %
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com