Somerset music legends The Wurzels to lead new two-day music festival at Rich’s Cider Farm

Barrel & Bloom aims to showcase Somerset’s heritage with a weekend full of entertainment, craftsmanship, and family-friendly fun.

The festival will start on Saturday, May 10th with The Wurzels, who will set the tone for the weekend with their traditional foot-tapping line-up of songs.

Then on Sunday May 11th the festivities will continue with a family-friendly day of celebration when visitors will be able to enjoy cider tours and tastings, showcasing the finest local brews, alongside fantastic local food offerings.

There will be children’s activities to keep younger attendees entertained and an exciting lineup of live music from local bands and rising stars.

Jan Scott, Rich’s Cider director, says: “We are a family run business producing traditional farmhouse cider and farm pressed apple juice with locally harvested Somerset apples and are thrilled to be the headline partner of this exciting new event.”

“Whether you’re a cider enthusiast, a music lover, or simply looking for a great way to celebrate Somerset Day, this festival promises something for everyone”.

Tickets are available here, priced from free to £28.