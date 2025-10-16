Somerset NHS Trust pays out over £23m for maternity care negligence claims

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has paid out more than £23.6 million in compensation for birth injury claims over the past five years, new figures reveal — with the highest annual payout of £16.2 million occurring in 2023/24 alone.

The new data, obtained by Medical Negligence Assist, highlights a troubling rise in maternity-related legal claims across the UK, with Somerset NHS among the most impacted trusts.

From 2020 to 2025, 56 claims were lodged against the trust for birth injuries, 29 of which were settled. The most active years were 2022/23 and 2023/24, each seeing 13 claims.

The surge in claims follows growing scrutiny of maternity services nationwide. In June, Health Secretary Wes Streeting launched a national investigation into maternity care, revealing that two-thirds of 131 NHS maternity units were rated “inadequate” or “requires improvement”.

Gareth Lloyd, a solicitor at JF Law, commented: “The NHS routinely pays out millions of pounds in compensation every year for entirely avoidable injuries suffered by both mother and baby as a result of substandard maternity care.” He added that such injuries can be “life-changing, affecting not only the child but the entire family.”

Birth injuries cited in claims include bone fractures, brachial plexus damage, and brain injuries caused by oxygen deprivation, such as cerebral palsy and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. These complications often stem from prolonged labour, fetal malposition, or maternal conditions like diabetes or infection.

Nationally, NHS Resolution reports that 5,991 obstetric negligence claims have been made since 2020, with 2,955 settled and a staggering £2.24 billion paid out in compensation.

Locally, the most common birth injury claim against Somerset NHS was for additional operations, with nine cases recorded. Medical Negligence Assist continues to offer support to families affected by poor maternity care, helping them determine whether they have grounds to pursue a claim.

In response to the figures, a spokesperson for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We aim to provide the highest standards of patient care across all our services and have robust governance systems in place to report, investigate and respond when patients’ care falls short of those standards.”

“When things go wrong, we work hard to identify what happened, what needs to be done differently and any lessons that can be learned, including additional training that can be shared with colleagues to improve our services.”

They added that NHS organisations differ considerably and each NHS organisation faces different levels of risk because of variations in the nature and complexity of the procedures they perform. Some cases are complex, take many years to resolve, and payments may be made in instalments. Therefore, payments made at any point during this period will relate to cases notified and/or settled over a number of financial years.