Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner launches local survey on policing budgets

Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody is inviting residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to share their views on how local policing should be funded for the coming year.

The annual policing precept survey gives residents a chance to influence what portion of their council tax goes towards local police services in 2025/26.

The precept plays a crucial role, contributing 43% of the total police budget, while the rest comes from central government.

Decisions made will directly affect tomorrow’s services, and feedback is vital in shaping those decisions.

PCC Clare Moody says: “As your Police and Crime Commissioner, I have a legal duty to ask how much you are willing to contribute to the policing portion of your council tax bill.”

“This is your opportunity to shape how we fund and prioritise local policing in Avon and Somerset. Your input will ensure funding decisions reflect your priorities and support our efforts to build safer, stronger communities.”

The feedback gathered will guide how resources are allocated to key areas like strengthening neighbourhood policing, reducing violent crime, supporting victims and improving police standards.

The survey is open until the end December 2024. Take the survey here: avonandsomerset-pcc.gov.uk/about/preceptsurvey2024