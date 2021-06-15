Over 20 motorists will be getting an unwelcome letter from Police after they were spotted driving on the hard shoulder of the M5 through Somerset.

They were all spotted by Police traveling through congestion on the motorway between Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon on Friday of last week (June 11th), it has been confirmed.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit said on social media this week: “We all know that the hard shoulder is for emergencies only. How do we get to a scene if you drive on them?”

“Last Friday we had typical congestion northbound, between Weston and Clevedon.”

“22 drivers decided it didn’t relate to them, one had no insurance! Expect a prosecution.”