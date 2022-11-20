Police have appealed for witnesses after a man died in a single-car collision on the M5 in Somerset on Saturday morning (November 19th).

Emergency services were called at approximately 3.45am following the incident close to junction 19 (Gordano).

“One man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where sadly he died. His family have been informed and will receive support from specially trained officers,” said a spokesman.

“No other injuries were reported. The M5 was shut southbound between junctions 19 and 20, but reopened at about 12.30pm.”

“Enquiries into the collision are now underway.”

“Anybody who was in the area at the time and may have useful information or dashcam footage to help our investigation, is please asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222278159.”