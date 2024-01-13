The Health and Safety Executive is due to investigate after Police pulled over two lorries on the M5 in Somerset this week which broke rules on correct load security.

The breaches were identified by officers from the Avon and Somerset Police roads policing unit (RPU) when they were conducting checks on curtain-side lorries on the motorway.

Thry found one lorry had no restraints for its cargo, while a second containing dangerous goods was being driven without any load security.

A spokesperson for the force’s RPU says: “Load security checks on curtain side lorries M5. One 44t lorry found to have no restraints for his 22 tons of cargo and a second carrying dangerous goods had no load security.”

“Prohibitions all round and HSE to be made aware for further investigation.”