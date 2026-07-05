Somerset Police take over top deck of bus to catch M5 drivers using mobile phones

Avon and Somerset Police has joined forces with Bridgwater-based Somerset Passenger Solutions for ‘Operation Top Deck’, an initiative that put officers on the upper deck of a bus to give them a clear vantage point over traffic on busy routes.

Somerset Police have literally gone to new heights in their latest road safety push, climbing aboard the top deck of a double‑decker bus to catch motorists flouting the law on the M5 through the county.

From their elevated position, officers were able to spot offences that are often difficult to detect from standard patrol cars — including drivers using mobile phones, failing to wear seatbelts, and other risky behaviours linked to serious collisions. Police patrols travelling alongside the bus were then directed to safely stop offending motorists.

A police spokesperson said officers were able to identify “several offences” during the operation, adding that the initiative forms part of wider efforts to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on local roads.

“From the top deck, officers can identify behaviours that are difficult to detect from standard patrol vehicles, such as motorists using mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts. Officers in nearby patrol vehicles can then safely stop those committing offences.”

It added: “By working with partner organisations in innovative ways, we’re able to target Fatal Five offences more effectively and help reduce the risk of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Police say more bus‑based patrols are planned as part of ongoing road safety work across Somerset.