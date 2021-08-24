Residents in Somerset have been stepping forward to help support Afghan refugees as the overseas crisis deepens.

Somerset County Council has said this week that it is committed to helping a scheme to house Afghans who supported British military and to resettle interpreters and translators.

And residents in Somerset have been offering spare rooms, lodgings and even entire houses to help out.

“It is heart-warming and a fantastic tribute to our residents and communities,” says Somerset County Council Leader David Fothergill.

“As a Council we look forward to receiving our allocation of refugees as they arrive in this country, and I know our local residents will do us proud once again as they did with the Syrian refugees over the past few years.”

Charities and voluntary groups have also stepped forward by offering children’s toys, clothing and even job opportunities.

The Council anticipates the Government will fund a number of places for refugees through its resettlement programmes. These programmes have strict rules on the types and locations of suitable accommodation.

“It has been an amazing response and I want to acknowledge all those who have offered their time, help and even lodgings or spare rooms,” said Cllr Fothergill.

“Sadly, we are unable to place refugees in temporary accommodation. We have had a number of very generous people offer self-contained flats and houses and that is the type of accommodation that we need.”

Most resettled Afghans will be housed in town centres where they can access specific foods, medicines and transport to link with other communities.

Anyone who would like to help should contact the council at resettlement@somerset.gov.uk and they can put you in touch with partners and voluntary groups doing great work in this crisis.

The Council adds that it is particularly keen to speak to private landlords with self-contained accommodation – please contact them at resettlement@somerset.gov.uk and for more information, click here.

Photo: NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan