Families across Somerset will be able to enjoy the county’s own virtual panto from the safety of their own homes.

Theatre makers from across Somerset have come together to create the perfect solution for panto in a pandemic – each scene of ‘In Search of Cinderella’ has been filmed at a well-known theatre or arts centre to create an online performance.

Funds raised from ticket sales will benefit theatres and arts centres in Somerset during their current struggle to keep their doors open for the public.

As well as telling the traditional Cinderella story on the stages of Somerset’s well-known venues, In Search of Cinderella takes the audience to the cafes, bars and front-of-house areas of the theatres to see The Prince’s quest for the foot that fits the glass slipper.

The play is written and produced by Richard Crowe in association with Somerset Film, based at The Engine Room in Bridgwater.

Richard Crowe said: “We’re creating something special with and for the people of Somerset.”

“This is an opportunity to join across the county and celebrate what we’ve got and who we are.”

“This story belongs to us – Somerset is Cinderella. We’re the county people drive through without stopping, and we’re the county that punches above its weight.”

“We don’t always acknowledge the amazing things that happen here, such as Carnival and all our local traditions.”

“As well as giving audiences a good time, we’re promoting our county’s theatres and arts centres at this difficult time.”

Everyone is welcome to watch the online performance for free – have a chuckle and a sing along.

But if you can, the producers are asking for donations (whatever you feel it’s worth) that will go directly to help participating venues recover from the coronavirus crisis and help keep theatre live in Somerset.

The participating venues are: Strode Theatre, Taunton Brewhouse, The Regal Theatre Minehead, Bridgwater Arts Centre, The David Hall South Petherton, and the performance ends with the Prince and Cinders’ wedding at Glastonbury Abbey.

The project is funded by Arts Council England, Somerset West & Taunton Council, the BARN initiative (via Take Art) and by the people of Somerset and further afield, through a fundraiser.

In Search of Cinderella premieres online at 6pm on Wednesday 20 January. Information about the performance and competitions will be available at insearchofcinderella.com.