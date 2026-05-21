Somerset waste collections to start early as weather heats up

Waste collections in Somerset will begin from 6am next week, from Tuesday 26th May as temperatures are expected to climb.

The early starts are to help crews impacted by the hot weather and help to minimise any chance of disruption to recycling, rubbish or garden waste collections across the county.

Waste collection is hard, physical work and early starts help limit the time crews spend working in the hottest part of the day.

Somerset Council is asking residents to put their bins out the night before to make sure they are prepared for the early start.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, The Council’s Lead Member for Communities, Environment and Climate Change, said: “After such a cool weather we’ve had in recent weeks, temperatures are expected to rise sharply.”

“It’s forecast to be very hot next week, so our crews need to start earlier to avoid the worst of the heat.”

The collections will also be a day later as usual for the Bank Holiday. Somerset’s waste and recycling collection crews make more than 350,000 collections a week.