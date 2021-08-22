Somerset Wildlife Trust and Wessex Water are joining forces to work towards cleaner rivers and good quality habitats for wildlife by launching a new volunteer scheme.

Funded by Wessex Water, the aim of the project is to recruit and train local volunteers – called Water Guardians – to monitor watercourses, identify possible pollution incidents and report them to Wessex Water for further investigation.

Initially the project will focus on the Brue Valley catchment area within the Somerset Levels and Moors, particularly areas near Wessex Water assets, pollution hotspot and environmental areas of interest/importance (such as Sites of Special Scientific Interest or Special Areas of Conservation).

A spokesman says: “The Somerset Levels and Moors are working wetlands and areas important for agriculture, an intricately managed landscape full of history, heritage and culture.”

“This is also one of Somerset’s most protected landscapes for biodiversity, wintering waterfowl and waders, flower-rich wet grasslands and rich invertebrate communities.”

“Water Guardians will be our eyes and ears on the ground, playing an integral role in both the health of their local river and in their communities.”

“As well as monitoring pollution to improve water quality, volunteers could also help by litter-picking, recording wildlife or organising local engagement events.”

Water Guardians will be part of the wider team at Somerset Wildlife Trust working to assess and improve river condition, improve habitats for wildlife and create more natural solutions for flood alleviation and carbon storage.

If you would like to join the team and help protect Somerset’s beautiful rivers and wetlands, find out more about becoming a Water Guardian by clicking here or by emailing volunteering@somersetwildlife.org