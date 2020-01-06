A survey for porpoises, dolphins and other marine life is to be held at Brean Down this month.

Somerset Wildlife Trust is holding the free event on Sunday 19th January from 10am-noon.

A spokesman says: “This is one of a monthly series of two hour surveys for porpoises, dolphins and other marine life being carried out along the Somerset and North Somerset Coast throughout 2020.”

“It is being run in conjunction with Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Somerset’s Brilliant Coast Project and the SeaWatch Foundation.”

“No previous knowledge or training is required as experts and ID guides will be available. Several separate SeaWatch training events are being held by SWT during the year.”

“Booking is essential so that we can contact you prior to the event if there are any change of plans.”

Places are limited in number – for more details, see https://www. somersetwildlife.org/events/ 2020-01-19-seawatch-survey- brean-down