Somerset’s volunteer-run community shops unite in Brent Knoll to share ideas

A growing network of volunteer-run Community Shops across Somerset came together in Brent Knoll this month (October) for their third county-wide meeting aimed at sharing ideas and strengthening support.

Sixteen representatives from eleven Community Shops attended the gathering, hosted by the Brent Knoll Community Shop team (pictured at their five-year-anniversary earlier this year).

The Somerset Community Shops Group includes members from Hinton St George, Westbury sub Mendip, Oake, Norton sub-Hamden, Seavington, Draycott, Stogumber, Winsham, Kingsbury Episcopi, Crowcombe, Bicknoller, Brent Knoll, and Roadwater. Other Community Shops in the county are being encouraged to join the group, which stays in regular contact via email and plans to meet again after Christmas.

A senior representative from the Plunkett Foundation – the national charity that has supported over 350 community shops – also attended the meeting, offering insights into how these ventures can thrive long-term.

Topics discussed included marketing, social media, profitability, volunteer recruitment and retention, and essential policies and procedures.

Cherry Bird, founder of the Somerset group and a member of Roadwater Community Shop, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “These gatherings are hugely productive, generating a host of ideas that we can adopt.”

The group hopes its collaborative approach will help more communities across Somerset maintain vital local services and build stronger connections.