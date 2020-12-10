A fundraiser who is on an epic 476-mile walk for charity from North Yorkshire to Cornwall arrived in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (December 9th).

Jack Tate, 29, is marching across Somerset to raise awareness of brain injuries and the SameYou charity, set up by ‘Dragon Queen’ Emilia Clarke, who suffered two major brain injuries on the set of ‘Game of Thrones’.

Jack walked from Axbridge to Burnham-On-Sea yesterday, on the last 10 days of his amazing walk, which has already seen him raise over £5,000 for the charity.

Today he hopes to arrive in Bridgwater, before heading on to Wellington on Friday. From there he will be walking to Tiverton on Saturday and onto South Zeal on Monday. The aim is to arrive in Cornwall on Wednesday 16th December.

Jack says: “SameYou is a charity close to my heart. My father suffered a life changing brain injury last year and is still in recovery. I’m normally a gym person, but I discovered walking in the first Lockdown and decided to do a big walk to raise awareness.”

Readers can donate through Jack’s Just Giving page.