Soup and smiles: Burnham fundraisers to host lunch for Operation Christmas Child

Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers are inviting residents to enjoy a warming bowl of soup for a heartwarming cause this weekend.

Hilary Cox and her sister Zoe Ryder will be hosting a soup and bread lunch this Saturday (October 4th) at Newcote in Brent Road, Berrow (TA8 2JT) from 12 noon to 2pm, in aid of Operation Christmas Child – the global gift-giving initiative run by Samaritan’s Purse.

The pair have been packing up to 100 shoeboxes each year filled with toys, stationery, and hygiene items for children around the world who might otherwise go without a Christmas gift.

The charity began in 1993, originally sending boxes to children in war-torn Bosnia, and has since delivered over 2 million boxes worldwide.

Funds raised from Saturday’s lunch will help cover the £5 transport cost per box. Visitors will be able to choose from a selection of home-made soups and fresh bread, with hot drinks also available.

Leaflets will be on hand for those wishing to pack their own box, or donations can be made for Hilary and Zoe to pack one on your behalf.

“Every box makes a difference,” said Hilary. “We’d love to see as many people as possible come along, enjoy some soup, and help us spread joy to children who need it most.”

Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit Operation Christmas Child.

Pictured top: Hilary Cox, Zoe Ryder and Sue Kilduff at a previous fundraiser 

