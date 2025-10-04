PHOTOS: Soup fundraiser in Berrow raises funds for Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal

Two Burnham-On-Sea sisters raised almost £200 for a global children’s charity during a heartwarming soup lunch fundraiser held in Berrow on Saturday (October 4th).

Hilary Cox and Zoe Ryder welcomed dozens of supporters to Newcote in Brent Road, Berrow, where guests enjoyed homemade soups, bread and cakes in aid of Operation Christmas Child – the international gift-giving initiative run by Samaritan’s Purse.

Hilary told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great turnout of friends, neighbours and supporters, and raised almost £200 which will send 40 boxes overseas to a child who might otherwise not receive anything this Christmas.”

Visitors were able to read stories of past shoebox deliveries and pick up their own boxes to pack, with the option to track their destination using a QR code included with each one.

Boxes are available for the next few weeks via Zoe Ryder at the Baptist Church in College Street between 9am and 12pm, Monday to Thursday, for a nominal charge of 60p. Alternatively, supporters can donate online and have a box packed and sent on their behalf.

Hilary added: “We would like to thank everyone who supports our fundraisers each year – between us, we will continue to bring hope and joy to children who live surrounded by war or poverty.” For more information, visit Operation Christmas Child.