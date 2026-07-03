South West police forces join week‑long crackdown on drug crime

Police forces across the South West have carried out a coordinated week of action targeting drug‑related crime, with officers reporting significant results in disrupting supply networks, safeguarding vulnerable people and strengthening community confidence.

The operation, held from 22nd–28th June, brought together officers from Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, supported by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and British Transport Police.

June’s activity focused on tackling drug use and associated offending in pubs and clubs, with licensing checks, drug itemiser tests and anti‑spiking awareness delivered at venues across the region.

Across Avon and Somerset, officers safeguarded five people, arrested six suspects, seized an estimated £72,500 in cash and recovered more than £52,000 worth of drugs including cocaine, cannabis, heroin and spice. Two knives were also taken off the streets.

Region‑wide results included at least 16 adults and children safeguarded, over 5kg of Class A drugs seized, 24kg of cannabis recovered, £81,747 in cash seized, and eight weapons and four firearms removed from circulation. Officers also seized spice, ketamine, MDMA and amphetamines during the week.

Neighbourhood teams carried out licensing visits, spoke with businesses about preventing drug use and anti‑social behaviour, and increased patrols around busy venues showing World Cup fixtures. Anti‑spiking education was delivered at several community events.

Superintendent Stephanie McKenna of Avon and Somerset Police said the results show the strength of a united approach. She said the week combined intelligence‑led policing, visible patrols and community engagement to tackle drug‑related harm “not only in our big cities, but in all locations across Avon and Somerset.”

She added that officers had stepped up enforcement around drink and drug driving, tackled predatory behaviour outside licensed premises, and continued to safeguard vulnerable people. “Alongside this, we have removed drugs, weapons and offenders from our streets, while also providing support where it’s needed most,” she said.

Anyone with concerns about illegal drug activity in Avon and Somerset is encouraged to report it via 101, online, or anonymously through Crimestoppers. Those seeking support for addiction can access local services through the region’s Drug and Alcohol Action Teams.