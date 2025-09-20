South Western Ambulance Charity marks 30 years of life-saving support across the region

The South Western Ambulance Charity is celebrating a major milestone this year as it marks 30 years of supporting ambulance staff, volunteers and communities across the South West.

Established in 1995, the charity has worked alongside the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) to enhance care and improve outcomes for patients in critical moments.

Over the past three decades, the charity has helped fund wellbeing initiatives for ambulance staff, including outdoor space improvements at more than 50 stations in the past year alone. It has also played a key role in life-saving cardiac response, backing the pilot of the GoodSAM Responder app which connects trained individuals with nearby cardiac arrests.

The charity has supported efforts to increase access to defibrillators, helping over 700 schools install and register devices, with 90% now connected to The Circuit – the national defibrillator network. It has also raised funds for 11 Community Response Vehicles used by volunteer Community First Responders to reach patients quickly and deliver vital care.

Zoe Larter, Head of the South Western Ambulance Charity, said: “Reaching our 30th anniversary is a truly special moment for us. Since our beginnings, the charity has worked alongside the South Western Ambulance Service to make a real difference to people’s lives – from funding innovative projects and supporting our dedicated staff, to equipping volunteers and helping communities become more resilient in emergencies.”

John Martin, Chief Executive of SWASFT, added: “On behalf of everyone at SWASFT, I want to congratulate the South Western Ambulance Charity on their 30th anniversary. For three decades they have been an incredible source of support, enabling us to go further in caring for our people, volunteers, patients, and communities.”

To find out more about how to support the charity through fundraising, volunteering or donating, visit www.swambulancecharity.org.