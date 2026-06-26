South Western Ambulance Service appeals for public support amid record-breaking demand

South Western Ambulance Service has issued an urgent appeal to residents and visitors across Somerset and the wider South West after experiencing its busiest day on record during this week’s extreme heat.

The service received more than 5,200 calls to its 999 control rooms on Thursday 25 June and managed over 4,300 incidents across the region.

This marks the highest level of demand ever recorded by the Trust and represents a sharp 34% rise on what would normally be expected at this time of year.

The surge came as temperatures soared under a Red Heat-Health Alert, with the prolonged hot spell contributing to a significant increase in patients suffering from falls, breathing difficulties and episodes of unconsciousness or fainting. These conditions are commonly linked to extended exposure to high temperatures.

Pete Brown, Director of Operations at SWASFT, said the pressure on crews and control room staff is now exceptional, with teams working tirelessly to reach the most seriously ill patients.

He explained that many of the calls received during the heatwave were for non‑urgent conditions such as sunburn, mild dehydration and feeling overheated, which can often be managed safely at home or with advice from NHS 111 online or local pharmacies.

Brown said the Trust needs ambulances to remain available for life‑threatening emergencies, adding that every unnecessary 999 call reduces the service’s ability to respond quickly to someone whose life may be at risk.

He also urged people not to call back to ask when an ambulance will arrive, as the service is unable to provide estimated arrival times and repeat calls can delay operators from answering new emergencies.

He thanked staff, volunteers and NHS partners for their continued dedication during what he described as unprecedented levels of demand.

Residents are being encouraged to stay hydrated, keep out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, wear sunscreen and light clothing, and check on older neighbours or anyone who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

The Trust is also reminding people to choose the most appropriate NHS service for their needs, using NHS 111, pharmacies, GPs or local Minor Injury Units for non‑life‑threatening issues, and reserving 999 for emergencies such as cardiac arrest, severe breathing difficulties, suspected stroke or catastrophic bleeding.

SWASFT says it will continue to monitor demand closely and work with NHS partners across the region as the hot weather continues into the weekend.