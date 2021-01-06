Burnham-On-Sea’s Specsavers store will remain open for all eyecare and hearing needs during the current Covid national lockdown.

While many retailers are closed under the new restriction, Burnham’s Specsavers store will stay open for all eye and hearing needs throughout lockdown.

It says that under current government guidance, people are allowed to leave home to attend medical appointments, including eye and hearing tests, which are considered essential healthcare services. If customers can’t leave home unaccompanied for an eye test, they can request a home visit from Specsavers instead.

“This is such a difficult time for everyone but it is essential that we remain open to continue to provide care, especially for key workers and to help support our partners in the NHS,” says Specsavers spokesman John Perkins.

“It is also important that people attend their appointments to ensure that their eye and hearing health is not at risk during this time. We understand that customers may have concerns about coming into store but the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues is paramount and, in line with NHS recommendations and Public Health guidance, we have numerous safety measures in place.”

These include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time, social distancing, and bank card instead of cash payments, where possible. Specsavers’ colleagues use personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the stores, wear face masks and other PPE during tests, and all testing equipment and frames are thoroughly sanitised before and after each use. Customers are also asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or online through the Specsavers website to help manage social distancing and minimise time spent in store.

A range of services remain available. These include:

Comprehensive eye examinations

Hearing tests and hearing consultations

Home eye examinations for people with a physical or mental disability who are unable to leave their home

Contact lens consultations

Enhanced optical services for people experiencing any eye problems

Frame repairs and the provision of new glasses

Hearing aid repairs and the provision of new devices

Purchase of vision care products, such as an anti-fog lens solution for glasses wearers through to dry eye drops

Specsavers will also continue to offer its remote services for people who are self-isolating, vulnerable or unable to leave their home. These services include:

RemoteCare – a free nationwide consultation service offering advice and care via video and telephone link

Ask The Expert – a Facebook group designed to give people access to professionals seven days a week, who can answer questions about general eye and hearing health concerns

Remote tuning – Fine tuning compatible hearing aids from afar without customers needing to come into store

An e-commerce service so that glasses and contact lenses can be bought online with a current prescription for those who can’t attend a store

An online replacement service for lost or broken glasses

Mr Perkins thanked customers for their patience and understanding and paid tribute to Specsavers store partners and their teams, who, as part of the key worker cohort, are keeping essential services going for customers and supporting their NHS colleagues to provide critical care where it is most needed.

Each Specsavers store is owned by independent partners who make decisions locally in their community, including their opening hours, which may be influenced by their own or their team’s personal situation during this current crisis, but Mr Perkins says that throughout the pandemic store partners have done everything they can to retain their level of service to the community, including providing every level of support for colleagues who are under immense pressure.

“I would particularly like to wholeheartedly thank our colleagues on the front line in our stores who, as providers of an essential health service, have played a key role in looking after people’s eye and hearing health throughout the pandemic where it is most needed – at the heart of the community. These are particularly stressful times in which to work in healthcare and their continued service under difficult circumstances is a great source of pride to Specsavers.”