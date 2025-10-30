Spectacular Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display set to dazzle this Sunday

The countdown is on for Burnham-On-Sea’s grand fireworks display, returning to the seafront this Sunday, 2nd November.

The event promises a spectacular evening as award-winning display team Skyburst, winners of the 2023 British Firework Championships, light up the skies with a musical show starting at 6:30pm from the jetty.

Funded by Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, the event is supported by local businesses including Positive Wealth Creation, Apex Mobility, Tesco and Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The Town Council is encouraging attendees to donate spare change to the Rotary Club’s bucket collections along the seafront, with all proceeds going to local charities.

As excitement builds, organisers are reminding visitors to leave pets at home and not to bring personal fireworks or sparklers to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for all.

The event is subject to weather and public health conditions, and updates will be available via Burnham-On-Sea.com.