Somerset Speedway owner and promoter Debbie Hancock went back to the classroom this week to honour the pupils of her former school with the purpose of presenting a gift of book tokens for school use.

Debbie made a special visit to Brent Knoll C of E Primary School on Tuesday (February 4th) where she met pupils and staff.

Returning for the first time since leaving the primary school where she served as Head Girl, Debbie was an invited guest, along with the club’s Press Officer Stephen Allen, to the end of school day assembly.

They handed over the prize following the school’s winning entry into the speedway’s ‘Attracting the Youth Initiative’ Scheme that saw schools across the region invited to spend an evening at the speedway and produce a small project of their experience.

Headmaster Chris Burnham introduced Debbie and Stephen and then reminded the class of their night at the Oaktree Arena last May, reflecting on what an enjoyable night it was, in particular the honour for many of them to be allowed to watch a race from the referee’s box.

After Debbie explained that she had not been involved in judging the entries, she noted: “When the panel told me that my former school had produced the winning entry this year I was very excited.”

“Those involved in the project clearly had worked very hard and I am really pleased to be able to be standing here, back at my old school and seeing so many happy faces.”

“It has changed a bit from when I was last sat on the floor, cross legged very much like you, but I really enjoyed my schooldays here and it was great that many of you continue to come to the speedway.”

The children were given an opportunity to ask Debbie questions about the speedway club and the other activities that take place at the Oak Tree, on the Bristol Road in Edithmead.

Afterwards, Debbie said: “It was an awesome experience for me to come back here, certainly the best thing I have done for a long time.”

“So many memories have come flooding back and it is has been a fantastic opportunity to see the school in action.”

“Chris, and all the teachers, are all so enthusiastic in their work and it is good to see the children embracing that enthusiasm.”

“I was also quite delighted that a large number of hands went up when I asked the children if any of them had been back since the school visit.”

“At Somerset Speedway we are keen to encourage the kids to come along to the racing, with their parents, as, being the supporters of the future, they are crucial to our long-term success.”

“We are open to working with any youth organisations, be they schools or youth clubs, who might want to sample the speedway experience.”

Although Somerset Speedway has been a family concern since its inauguration in 2000, it wasn’t until 2011 that Debbie became a promoter but in that time has overseen a considerable of team success and on the personal front was given the honour of being elected to the Board of Directors of the British Speedway Promoters’ Association last November.