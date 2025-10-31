Spooky fun at Burnham-On-Sea’s Gateway Club Halloween disco

Burnham-On-Sea’s Gateway Club was filled with spooky spirit on Thursday evening (30th October) when members gathered for a Halloween disco.

Fancy dress was the order of the day, with club members donning a colourful array of costumes to celebrate the occasion.

The evening featured music, dancing, drinks, and a delicious selection of donated cakes and treats.

Volunteer Paul Smith extended a special thank you to Somerset Larder, who generously supplied 100 cupcakes for the event. “They went down very well,” he said, as guests tucked into the sweet treats throughout the night.

Photos from the evening show Gateway Club members enjoying the disco in their Halloween outfits, along with the cupcakes.

The Gateway Club continues to provide a welcoming space for adults with learning disabilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area, offering regular social events and activities throughout the year.