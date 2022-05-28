The 2022 edition of the popular Sports Celebrity Am Golf Tournament at Brean Golf Club is now less than two weeks away and the organisers are finalising plans for this year’s event.

The annual event – which is now in its third decade of fundraising for the Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice – tees off on Wednesday June 8th when teams will compete for the Tom Childs Memorial Trophy.

Jonathan Powell, a long time supporter of the day who represents the Injured Jockeys Fund, says: “We always look forward to this golf day at Brean and it is currently the longest running fundraising event for the charity.”

Last year’s event raised over £5,000 and Jonathan added: “We are indebted to the House family and their love of Racing as over the many years they have raised in excess of £50,000 for the IJF from this event. We are extremely grateful for their amazing contribution over such a prolonged period and are looking forward to another successful day in June.”

Brean Golf Club PGA Professional and Director of Golf, Andrew March, who is running the event again this year, adds: “The event is always a highlight of the golfing year at Brean and it is great to have the sporting celebrities gracing our fairways once again.”

Some of the sporting Celebrities already lined up to play this year include racing legend and former Champion Jockey John Francome, two time Grand National winner Carl Llewellyn, Steve Knight another who also tasted success at the famous Aintree race, plus a selection of National Hunt Trainers too.

Joining the racing fraternity will be BBC Radio Presenter Geoff Twentyman, Twentyman’s ex Bristol Rovers team mate Tony Pounder and former World Darts Champion Bob Anderson plus a sprinkling of local PGA Golf Professionals.

A few team spots and the opportunity to sponsor holes on the day still remain available and you can still get involved in what will be an enjoyable day both on and off the fairways.

A team of 3 players costs £270 to enter and a sporting celebrity will be added to your team to complete the fourball.

As well as the golf, the players will enjoyable a hearty breakfast and a superb post round meal in the spectacular Brean Country Club facility overlooking the golf course.

Contact Andrew March on 01278 752111 (option 1) or email him via golf@brean.com for further details as soon as possible.