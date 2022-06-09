Sporting celebrities from the horse racing world, ex footballers, a former Darts World Champion and several local PGA professionals joined 19 teams of golfers at Brean Golf Club this week for its annual Sports Celebrity Am tournament.

Now in its 30th year, the fundraising event proved to be a success day for this year’s two charities – the Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

For the Injured Jockeys Fund, the event is their longest running fundraiser and a spokesman said they are indebted to the House family for their ongoing support year. St Margaret’s Hospice has also been supported for a several years and said they greatly appreciate the funds raised from the golfers.

The 18 hole course received plenty of praise for its excellent condition, which is overseen by Head Greenkeeper Max Smith and his team.

Brean Director of Golf Andrew March said: “It proved to be a blustery but thankfully dry day for the 19 teams as luckily a heavy shower just avoided the course mid afternoon.”

“The constant wind, however, made scoring tough and a score of just 81 points was enough to secure Tom’s Boys the Tom Childs Memorial Trophy for the second time, 23 years after they first won it.”

“Chris Fairchild, Matt Haskins and Steve Mason were joined by Steve Bateman to compile the winning score which was the only one to top the 80 point mark on the day.”

“Three teams all handed in 79 points with a back nine countback being required to decide the finishing positions of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th teams. It was the Brean Golf Club team who took second led by Club Captain Pete Barton alongside his Captain Elect Gordy Wheelaghan, Dan Harper and Steve Jones.”

Third place went to the EBLO Golf sponsored team led by Club PGA Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March. He enlisted the assistance of Club Chairman Trevor Pitt, Head Greenkeeper Max Smith and Barry Fellows to relegate Tony Roper’s quartet to 4th spot.

Tony Roper, who regularly supports the event, was joined by his son Gareth and David Benjafield with Worlebury PGA Club professional Roy Baker completing the team.

Andrew adds: “The final prize was claimed by another team with local knowledge as the Brean Seniors were 5th on 78. Seniors Captain John Cranley was joined by Tony Richards, John Ham and Barrie Tucker as they edged out the Heineken quartet on a countback who included BBC Radio Bristol’s Geoff Twentyman in their ranks.”

“Many a tale of woe thanks to the strong wind was recounted in the Brean Country Club after the round as all the players enjoyed an excellent post round meal ahead of the Presetnation of the prizes.”

This was conducted by Andrew March who organised the event and enlisted the help of National Hunt Racing legend John Francome to present the awards.

“Everyone enjoyed their day whether they won or not and many were already planning a return visit in 12 months time to try to once again to secure the Trophy.”

“The day ended with an auction conducted with great humour by Bob Nicholson, who was a founding organiser of the event, and this swelled the Charity coffers and helped to make the final amount raised to be in excess of £4,000.”