A sports-themed barber shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is celebrating its first anniversary.

The shop, called EP7 Barbers, opened in Victoria Court in Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Street last November.

Owner Ellis Paul told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a busy year – a lot more busy than I expected – and I am delighted to be building up a loyal base of local customers.”

The shop has a unique sports theme featuring football and boxing memorabilia plus a darts board with “lots of interesting talking points.”

Ellis adds: “Thanks go to everyone who has supported me during my first year. I’m getting well established and am hoping to continue to grow.”

To mark the first anniversary, Ellis has been fundraising for local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory, donating £300.

The new shop is also offering a loyalty card scheme with 50% off the price of a hair cut on your fifth hair cut.