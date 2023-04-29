A Spring Fair is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets today (Sunday, April 30th).

Taking place at the Sea Cadets Unit in Cassis Close, Burnham, it will run from 10am-3pm where a wide selection of crafts, jewellery, gift ideas, refreshments and games will be laid on.

“Come and browse the variety of craft and gift stalls with lots of great gift ideas and treats from jewellery, handmade crafts, decorations for the Home, photos, cards and much more,” said a spokesman.

Refreshments, a cake stall, games, a tombola and a raffle will also be held.

“This will be a fun day to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets. Everyone is welcome. Please come along and join us and you can also find out about Sea Cadets and what is on offer for volunteers and young people aged 10-18*