St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll announces series of Sunday afternoon events

St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll is set to host a series of Sunday afternoon events over the coming weeks.

On Sunday May 11th at 3pm the Church will hold a concert by Gregory Steward, a professional tenor of popular favourites and songs from the shows, including Les Miserables, Carousel, South Pacific and My Fair Lady. Tickets, to include tea and homemade cakes, are £10 on the door. Under 18s free.

On June 1st at 3pm the church is showing films of Brent Knoll People made by the late David Bolland from the past, shown on a big screen. The afternoon will be by donation and will include tea and homemade cakes.

Then, on June 22nd, the church will have the local ‘LLH Trio’ at 3pm with tickets on the door costing £10 including tea and cake. The trio are a flute and cello trio based here in Somerset with a programme of light and classical music.

For more, contact Margaret Smith on 01278 760691.