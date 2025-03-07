12.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Mar 07, 2025
News

Staff and residents at Burnham-On-Sea care home mark World Book Day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Staff and residents at a Burnham-On-Sea care home have marked World Book Day with a day of activities.

The team at Towans Residential Care Home team celebrated the special day.

Jo Boobyer, Activity Co-ordinator, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Here at The Towans we like to celebrate as much as possible.”

“Staff and residents dressed as characters from books, then we chatted about our favourite books. Some said how they enjoy reading a Kindle whilst others said they preferred to feel the pages in a book.

“Residents got excited when we remembered getting an annual for Christmas, then we were listing annuals that we used to have from Rupert The Bear to The Dandy.”

“So many residents fondly remembered Enid Blyton books and Peter Rabbit stories and again we tried to name the characters.”

“Later, we had a book quiz and then played a word game where we tried to make as many words as we could from a long word. Everyone seemed to enjoy the day and had great fun dressing up.”

