Staff at Burnham-On-Sea estate agent CJ Hole celebrate national accolade

Staff at Burnham-On-Sea estate agent CJ Hole are celebrating receiving a national accolade.

CJ Hole has been named as one of the top estate agents in the UK and now features in the ‘Best Estate Agent Guide 2025’, a respected comprehensive review of UK agencies.

The guide was created to help sellers and landlords find the top agents in their area. Each year, the Guide is compiled following a rigorous assessment which analyses more than 13,000 agents against criteria which matter most to homeowners such as marketing, customer service and results.

This year, CJ Hole was among the winners, taking home a Best Estate Agent Guide Award.

Managing Director Edward Creswick told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have been included in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2025. This industry-wide assessment only rewards the agents which meet the very highest standards and we are thrilled to have been recognised within the Guide as one of the best in the UK.”

“If you’re thinking about your next move then get in touch. We will be very pleased to provide you with our expert advice.”

Peter Knight, founder of Best Estate Agent Guide, adds: “Selling your home is a big decision and choosing the right estate agent can make all the difference. By working with a Best Estate Agent Guide-rated agent, you know you are in the best possible hands. Congratulations to Edward Creswick and CJ Hole Burnham on their award.”

The guide is updated annually and is designed to help people find the best estate agent in their area, based on the criteria that matter most to them. For more information, see https://bestestateagentguide.co.uk

Pictured: Edward Creswick and the team at CJ Hole in Burnham-On-Sea