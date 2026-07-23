Staff at Burnham’s St Joseph’s School complete training to boost inclusive communication

St Joseph’s School in Burnham-On-Sea has announced that every member of staff has now successfully completed Level 1 Makaton training, marking a major step in the school’s commitment to inclusive communication and ensuring all children can express themselves confidently in the classroom.

The training, delivered by Ali Pennington over two sessions, equipped 36 staff with practical strategies to use throughout the school day.

Makaton combines signs, symbols and speech to support communication, helping children with a wide range of needs to understand others, build confidence and take part more fully in learning and social activities.

The school says the decision to train all staff together was an important move towards creating a consistent approach across the whole site.

Staff have already praised the programme for giving them valuable skills that can be used in lessons, around the school and during playtimes. From September, St Joseph’s will begin introducing Makaton to pupils so they can benefit from the same tools.

A spokesperson said the training reflects the school’s commitment to supporting every child. “We felt it was essential that all staff received Makaton training so we can better support the diverse needs of our students.”

“The skills gained will help us create a more inclusive environment where every child has the opportunity to communicate, learn and thrive.”

The school has thanked Ali Pennington for delivering the sessions and inspiring staff to continue developing their communication skills for the benefit of all pupils. Photograph: Ali Pennington