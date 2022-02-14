A stage version of the hit BBC TV comedy ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ is set to be brought to Burnham-On-Sea later this year – and the producers are seeking a local person to play Hyacinth Bouquet.

Regional arts group Project Play are behind the new production, which will follow up on their very successful run of ‘Dad’s Army’ at Burnham’s Princess Theatre last autumn.

The group’s Debbie Birkett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are now having a read through and then open auditions for the next production, ‘Keeping Up Appearances’, as we search for a Hyacinth.”

“Project Play was new to the area last year and is a community-based project designed to encourage local people to use their local theatre and to work collectively to put on a professional stage production.”

The project is run across six areas in Somerset and is overseen by the project director Matthew Rock.

Debbie adds: “It is open to anyone seeking something new, fun and interesting to do and there is no cost to take part. No stage experience is necessary, all we ask for is commitment and enthusiasm.”

“We had an amazing time putting on ‘Dad’s Army’ last year and we became very close as a cast. Many cast members have now joined local theatre groups as a result of the project. We were also very proud to have used ‘Dad’s Army’ to raise nearly £1,000 from the audience donations for Help for Heroes during our run at The Princess.”

She adds: “We are now on the search for Burnham’s answer to Hyacinth Bouquet – or Bucket! There will be a read through of the script at Jubilee Rooms in Brent Knoll Village Hall (TA9 4EH) on Thursday 17th February at 7.30pm.”

“Co-director Simone and I will be there. Auditions will follow on Thursday 3rd March at the same venue at 7.30pm where our project director will be hosting auditions.”

The new stage show is scheduled to come to Burnham’s Princess Theatre in July.

