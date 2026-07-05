Steepholmers shanty band raises funds for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI

A lively shanty music evening at Brent Knoll Village Hall on Saturday 4th July drew an enthusiastic crowd and raised funds for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.

Weston-super-Mare based shanty group The Steepholmers took centre stage.

The band proved a hit, performing two engaging 45‑minute sets packed with both traditional and modern sea songs.

Their programme included their first rendition of Home from the Sea and a self‑written shanty celebrating Steep Holm Island and its long history of defending the Bristol Channel.

The evening included plenty of humour and audience participation, helped by the Village Hall’s licensed bar run by volunteers from the Brent Knoll community shop.

After costs and a £20 donation, the event achieved a profit of £380 for the lifeboat station.

Organiser Adrian Povey said he was delighted with the outcome, adding: “I would like to thank The Steepholmers for their terrific entertainment, and the money raised will go towards helping our Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station save lives at sea.”