Storm Agnes is set to bring two days of gusty winds to the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Wednesday and Thursday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds which is in effect from 12 noon today until 7am on Thursday. Burnham is on the edge of the warning area.

Residents can expect a day of strong, gusty winds, peaking mid-afternoon. The high tide time in Burnham at 6.16pm may see stormy sea conditions.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast before clearing on Thursday morning.”

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.”

“The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts.”

“These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.

