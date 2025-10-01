Storm Amy to bring stormy weather to Burnham-On-Sea area over next few days

Storm Amy has officially been named by the Met Office ahead of its arrival in the UK this weekend, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast to sweep across parts of the region.

The Burnham area is expected to see unsettled conditions as low pressure moves in from the west, although the worst of the storm is predicted to impact northern England.

Heavy rain is forecast in Burnham tonight (Thursday) from 9pm to 2am on Friday. It will then be windy over the weekend with heavy occasional showers.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale force winds across some areas, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 mph inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 mph in places.”

Coastal areas could see stronger gusts and heavy downpours, though the brunt of the storm is expected to remain further north.