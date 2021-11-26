Storm Arwen will bring bitterly cold winds to the Burnham-On-Sea area later today (Friday) and during Saturday, warn forecasters.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows strong northerly winds will bring temperatures down to 4°C, but these will feel more like -2°C.

The Met Office says: “Gusts will widely reach 55 to 65 mph in many coastal areas with the highest gusts in coastal parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, southwest England and northeast England where gusts in excess of 65 mph are expected in some areas.”

“There will be sunshine and showers on Saturday, some wintry over hills, but it will be very windy and cold.”

“Much lighter winds on Sunday will be seen, then turning cloudier and less cold through Monday with light rain.”