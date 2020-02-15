The Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds and heavy rain this weekend in the Burnham-On-Sea area due to Storm Dennis.

Yellow warnings for high winds of up to 60mph, along with heavy rain, have been issued by forecasters.

The warnings come into force at 10am today (Saturday) and run until 9pm on Sunday evening.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Storm Dennis will bring strong winds, resulting in some surface water flooding, disruption to travel, and possible some short term loss of power and other services.”

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

It comes just days after severe weather affected the Burnham area last when large waves crashed onto the seawall and sent spray over parts of The Esplanade.

See Burnham-On-Sea weather and Burnham-On-Sea tide times