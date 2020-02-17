A stormy week of weather has left a trail of damage along the coastline between Burnham-On-Sea and Brean.

Storms Dennis and Ciara have cut back the dunes and left a big repair bill for local councils following two weekends of high winds and heavy rain.

In Burnham, the jetty took a direct hit from the storm waves and high tides, leaving some damage to the surface and several marker poles severely damaged, as pictured here.

On Berrow beach, several signs were washed away, while others were damaged and the surface of the access road was also damaged.

In Brean, the roof of the National Trust’s information building was severely damaged, with only a temporary plastic sheet in place.

The dunes were cut back in several places and tonnes of debris and rubbish has been washed up along the beaches.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Under the surface of the jetty there has been some storm damage and the surface of the jetty itself has some distortion.”

“There is considerable damage at Berrow with signs being flattened and the road and paveway inaccessible onto the beach.”

She added: “We are working to make the beach safe, salvaging signage and re-instating where possible and removing those signs beyond repair.”