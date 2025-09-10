13 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 11, 2025
News
Stormy seas in Burnham-On-Sea as high winds and high tides combine

These were the scenes in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Wednesday, September 10th) when a high tide and strong onshore winds created stormy sea conditions.

Large waves and plumes of spray were seen at 9.40pm at the peak of the high tide.

The conditions led to the Environment Agency issuing a ‘flood alert’ for the Somerset coastline, including Burnham-On-Sea, Minehead, Bridgwater and Uphill. Fortunately, the high tide passed with no flooding.

Floodgates were closed by the Environment Agency at Burnham’s jetty as a precaution.

Check the Burnham-On-Sea tide times and Burnham-On-Sea weather.

