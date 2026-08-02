A Nissan Navara driver was left with a sinking feeling on Brean beach on Sunday, August 2nd, after getting stuck in soft sand and mud.

The driver had ventured beyond the firmer sand and got into difficulty, prompting a call for assistance as the incoming tide edged closer.

Brean’s beach wardens and lifeguards were swiftly on scene, helping the occupant from the West Midlands to safety while assessing the vehicle’s predicament.

A commercial recovery service was brought in to haul it back up the beach before the tide advanced.

The recovery operation drew attention from beachgoers, some of whom have witnessed similar incidents along the stretch between Burnham-On-Sea and Brean in recent years.

Local coastguards continue to warn motorists to remain at the top of the beach and well away from mud, where hidden soft patches can quickly lead to vehicles becoming trapped.