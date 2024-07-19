Stranded yachts rescued in two night-time call-outs for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI and Coastguards

In the first incident, the crews were called out at 12.45 am on Tuesday July 16th after a yacht was reported to be in difficulty on the East side of Stert Island, opposite Burnham-On-Sea Jetty, pictured here earlier in the day.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and lifeboat crews have been called out twice in a week in the early hours of the morning.

Within minutes, the Burnham RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat ‘Doris Day and Brian’ was launched from Burnham slipway.

“On reaching the casualty vessel, a lifeboat crew member was dispatched to the yacht. Once the persons onboard were accounted for, with no injuries, it became obvious that the anchor was dragging, and there was difficulty in raising it due to the engine not functioning,” says a spokesman.

“The decision was taken to tow the yacht further away from danger, as the incoming tide and breaking waves were threatening to sweep the yacht into a more hazardous position”

“The yacht was towed to Burnham Sailing Club pontoons and handed over to the Burnham Coastguard rescue team. The lifeboat volunteer crew was stood down and returned their lifeboat to Burnham Slipway for recovery and wash-down. After a debrief, the volunteers returned home to their beds at approximately 3.30m.”

Lifeboat helmsman Nathan said: “What a great team effort from our station, as ever, which is why we train so hard in order that when the pagers sound in the middle of the night we’re able to assist. The crew on the lifeboat last night were an experienced group including those who sail out of Burnham, which made the tasking as a helm much easier.”

In the second incident, Coastguards paged the Burnham crews at 12.47am on Friday 19th July after they intercepted a Mayday call from a yacht. A Mayday call is always considered as an emergency.

A spokesman says: “Both lifeboats were quickly launched and proceeded towards the casualty, reported to be off Berrow beach with the D-Class lifeboat, Burnham Reach, arriving first. The two persons on board were removed to the D-Class and the yacht’s anchor dropped. The Atlanic 85 crew then came in to secure a tow line and prep the boat for a tow back out through the shallows towards Brean for deeper water.”

The Atlantic 85 crew made way to entrance of the River Brue, where they changed to an alongside tow. The casualty was then towed to the safety of Burnham Sailing Club pontoons.

Once stood down, the crews returned to Burnham slipway for recovery and wash-down.

Atlantic Helm Scott said: “There was not much natural light, the tide was flooding in and on scene there were lots of currents and breaking waves onto the Berrow flats sand bar. They were tricky conditions.”

Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat spokesman Mike Lang added: “Our volunteers have had a busy week, as Wednesday evening was occupied by on shore training with a Coastguard Helicopter, and our Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard rescue teams. Our volunteer crews are always ready to respond 24/7.”