PHOTOS: Strawberry Tea launches 60th anniversary celebrations at Burnham’s Round Church

Parishioners at Burnham-On-Sea’s Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church have begun celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the town’s distinctive Round Church with a well‑attended strawberry tea on Tuesday afternoon (July 14th).

The Round Church, opened in April 1967, is set to be the focus of a series of events over the coming months, including special services — some involving Churches Together — along with parties, workshops, and a collection of memories and stories from past parishioners.

Tuesday’s strawberry tea brought together parishioners, members of St Andrew’s Church, and former pupils of La Retraite Clifton, who travelled from Bristol to support the event and share memories — particularly poignant as demolition continues at the former Burnham Convent nearby in Oxford Street.

Sue and Phil Harvey, one of the first couples to be married at the Round Church in 1967, were part of the organising team, pictured above with Father Paul Vettikattu, parish priest of Burnham and Bridgwater, and Jean Mackie, who attended Burnham Convent and has been part of the parish since 1935.

The programme for the coming months will also gather recollections of the La Retraite Sisters, whose presence shaped parish life for generations.

Thanks to generous donations of time, gifts and homemade items, the event raised £300 to support the programme of anniversary celebrations leading up to the church’s 60th birthday.

The top photo at the event shows former La Retraite pupils from Clifton — including Pat Nicholls and Rev Teresa — chatting with parishoners.

The parish says further anniversary events will be announced soon as preparations continue for what is expected to be a warm and nostalgic celebration of six decades of worship at the Round Church.