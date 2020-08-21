Unseasonably strong winds brought down trees and left stormy sea conditions in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (August 21st), prompting a flood warning and extra safety patrols by Coastguards.

The Environment Agency issued a Flood Alert for Burnham and the Somerset coastline on Friday evening amid concern that the combination of strong winds and a high 11.5-metre tide could lead to spray and water coming over the sea wall.

Burnham’s flood gates at the top of the jetty and at Maddock’s Slade were closed by The Environment Agency as a precaution – and high tide passed with no issues.

Burnham Coastguards carried out safety patrols around the jetty on Friday evening. A spokesman said: “Despite a large number of onlookers most people stayed safe and only a few people needed some safety advice on where to stay safe.”

“We focused our attentions mostly on the jetty area but kept a good watch along the rest of the seafront for any would be wave dodgers. We are lucky in Burnham, the waves crash against the steps and look a lot worse than they are but it’s still not worth the risk as it only takes one heavy wave to take you off your feet and into the water. Our advice is stay safe, stay dry, stay back.” Earlier in the day, several trees were brought down – reader Natalia Watala sent us the photo above of a small tree down in Pepperal Road near Highbridge Medical Centre. Others were brought down in Brean and in Brent Knoll.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in the area.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows calmer conditions returning this weekend.