Unseasonably strong winds brought down trees and left stormy sea conditions in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (August 21st), prompting a flood warning and extra safety patrols by Coastguards.
The Environment Agency issued a Flood Alert for Burnham and the Somerset coastline on Friday evening amid concern that the combination of strong winds and a high 11.5-metre tide could lead to spray and water coming over the sea wall.
Burnham’s flood gates at the top of the jetty and at Maddock’s Slade were closed by The Environment Agency as a precaution – and high tide passed with no issues.
Burnham Coastguards carried out safety patrols around the jetty on Friday evening. A spokesman said: “Despite a large number of onlookers most people stayed safe and only a few people needed some safety advice on where to stay safe.”
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in the area.
The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows calmer conditions returning this weekend.