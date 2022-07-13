Students at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge enjoyed their Sixth Form Prom at Clifton Pavilion at Bristol Zoo Gardens.

For some of them the evening marked the end of seven years at the school and Sixth Form.

On arrival they enjoyed mocktails in the gardens and had exclusive access to the zoo before sitting down for a three course dinner in the Clifton Suite.

After the meal, students danced the night away with a live band, followed by a disco in the Garden room.

The sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting students from schools in Weston including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as Bridgwater. TKASA Sixth Form has a 100% pass rate.