Delighted Year 13 students at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge are celebrating a year of outstanding results today (Tuesday) as many of them prepare for the next stage of their lives.

Despite the challenges of the past two academic years, which affected many weeks of face-to-face learning, the students have excelled themselves in their summer assessments.

Top performers this year are Owen Channon who gained 4 A* grades in Business, Maths, Further Maths and Physics, pictured above. Katie Clarke gained 3 A* grades in Art, Geography and Sociology.

Three students have secured prestigious places at Oxbridge universities. Abbie Bryant (pictured below left) will now be studying Biology at the University of Oxford, Natasha White (middle) will study Philosophy and Theology at University of Oxford, while Katie Clarke (right) will study Geography at Cambridge University.

Additionally, Ben Youd will be going to St Andrews University, Grace Thomas will start a Legal Apprenticeship with Burges Salmon, while Ben Beard has secured an Engineering Apprenticeship with QED Engineering Limited.

Natasha White gained 3 A* grades in English Literature, Religion and Philosophy and English Language.

Ben Youd gained 3 A* grades in Art, Business and Maths, while Caitlin Kelly gained 2 A* grades in Geography and Drama and an A grade in History.

The school’s rapidly growing Sixth Form has rapidly expanding student numbers along with superb exam results.

Acting Principal at TKASA, Dan Milford, says: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Year 13 students after what has been such a challenging two years for them.”

“They have shown tremendous resilience, determination and drive throughout their time in the Sixth Form and all the staff at the academy wish them all the best for the future as they leave us and move onto pastures new.”

Nearly 200 students, including ten from across the world, are thriving in their studies at the Sixth Form. It is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting students from schools in Weston-super-Mare including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as schools in Bridgwater. The Sixth Form has benefitted from significant investment since joining TPLT.

Places are still available for next year on a wide range of subjects. Anyone looking to study A-levels in a high performing Sixth Form is encouraged to take a look at the website https://www.tkasa.org. uk and to make contact with Mr Gaskell via email jgaskell@tkasa.org.uk