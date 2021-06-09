Students from King Alfred Sixth Form Academy in Highbridge will have the opportunity to ask a diverse panel a range of questions concerning, local, national and international issues.

There will be representatives from the main political parties and also an environmentalist and Communist present.

The event will be similar to the BBC Question Time programme. Back in March, the TKASA Jill Dando News reporters interviewed the BBC presenter Fiona Bruce.

The panel features Dr Liz Payne, from the Communist Party of Great Britain, Joe Maggs from the Labour Party, Emma Gliddon from the Climate Change campaign group, Extinction Rebellion, and Tessa Munt, a Liberal Democrat councillor who served as Burnham’s MP from 2010 until 2015. Mark Shelford, recently elected as the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, will also be attending.

Ernie Warrender, from the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom and a former UKIP MEO, will make up the five strong panel.

Sixth Form student Jacob Kemp says: “This promises to be a fantastic question time.”

“With the incredible events of the last 18 months, this could be the best one yet.”

The questions could range from how the Government has handled the Coronavirus Pandemic, to the debate surrounding statues after the monument of the English Slave Trader, Edward Colston, which was thrown into Bristol Harbour.”

Head of the Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell adds: “We try to bring alive real issues to the students who organised the event themselves.”

“This very diverse panel will no doubt produce some fascinating answers and debate.”