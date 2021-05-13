A Burnham-On-Sea sandwich shop is set to re-open next week after a £100,000 refit.

The Subway branch in Burnham-On-Sea High Street opened its doors 11 years ago, and is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

This includes a new shop front, new flooring, wall coverings, wall art, and lighting – with the aim to give the fast food shop a fresh, bright modern look.

The modernised Burnham store will also includes digital menu boards. It is due to re-open in the middle of next week.

Subway is an American-owned franchise, which operates more than 40,000 stores worldwide. It is celebrating its 55th anniversary.