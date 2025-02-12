Successful ‘caring for British wildlife’ conference inspires conservation efforts and raises £3,500

Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR) proudly hosted its sixth annual ‘Caring for British Wildlife’ Conference at the Holiday Inn Taunton, drawing more than 150 wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and professionals for a weekend of collaboration and learning.

The event successfully raised £3,500 to support SWWR’s ongoing work rehabilitating British wildlife.

The weekend featured a wide range of insightful talks from leading experts. Alasdair Cameron of Somerset Wildlands explored rewilding efforts on the Somerset Levels, while Dr Irene Bueno from the University of Bristol highlighted the risks of veterinary drugs to avian scavengers.

On Sunday, a notable panel discussion featured David Couper from the RSPCA, Lucy Steele from Wild Things Rescue, and Patrick Jackson from Kirklees Valley Wildlife Rescue.

The panel explored marine wildlife pens, bird enclosure and deer paddock designs, balancing welfare and cost.

Saturday evening saw over 40 attendees gather for a networking meal at the Cosy Club, providing a relaxed environment to build valuable connections and strengthen partnerships within the wildlife care community.

George Bethell, Head of Education and Public Relations at Secret World, who organised and led the event, reflected on its success: “The passion and engagement we witnessed this weekend were truly remarkable. From the stimulating talks to meaningful discussions, it’s clear that there is a strong, united commitment to advancing wildlife care.”

Following the weekend’s main sessions, attendees were invited to exclusive tours of Secret World’s wildlife rehabilitation facilities. On Monday, February 10th, a meeting involving representatives from wildlife rehabilitation centres across the UK and Ireland was held. Key topics included effective fundraising, social media strategies, veterinary provision, and protocols for the successful release of rehabilitated wildlife.

George added: “The discussions during Monday’s meeting will undoubtedly drive positive change in the wildlife care sector. We are committed to supporting wildlife centres and ensuring British wildlife receives the highest standard of care.”

Secret World encourages supporters and wildlife professionals to keep an eye on their website for details about next year’s conference. For more information, visit https://www.secretworld.org/