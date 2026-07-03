Summer concert set to be held at St Mary’s Church in Berrow tonight

A lively evening of music is set to fill St Mary’s Church in Berrow tonight (Saturday, 4th July) when local performers come together for a special summer concert at 7pm.

Residents and visitors are being encouraged to head along and enjoy a warm, relaxed night of entertainment featuring the Burnham Ukulele Band, the popular Serendipity Singers, and local vocalist Tim Champ.

Organisers say the event is designed to celebrate the start of summer with a mix of uplifting performances and community spirit.

Admission is £8 for adults and £5 for children, with tickets available on the door. Interval refreshments are included, offering a chance for concert‑goers to chat and enjoy the friendly atmosphere inside the historic church.

The evening promises a varied programme and a welcoming setting for all ages, with organisers inviting people from across the Burnham-On-Sea area.